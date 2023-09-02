Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.