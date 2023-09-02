Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

