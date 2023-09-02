Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS.

NYSE:CPB opened at $40.89 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 94.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

