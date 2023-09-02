Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on October 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.657 per share by the bank on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $305,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 615,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $73,764,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $22,395,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

