Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $39,919,596,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

