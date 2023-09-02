Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

