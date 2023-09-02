Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Celularity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

