Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Celularity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CELUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
Celularity Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celularity
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.