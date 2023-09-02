Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.