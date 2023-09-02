Charles K. Cohn Purchases 16,190 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 16,190 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,745,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,752,387.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 246.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 510,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nerdy by 121.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

