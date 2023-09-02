Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,786 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of PTC worth $115,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PTC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $1,912,040. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

