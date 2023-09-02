Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Hologic worth $112,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,068,000 after acquiring an additional 181,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

