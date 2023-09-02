Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 143,753 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Insulet worth $117,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insulet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $6,547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Insulet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $178.55 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.68 and its 200 day moving average is $285.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,063 shares of company stock worth $585,161. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.