Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of PulteGroup worth $118,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

