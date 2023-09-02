Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $107.62 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $107,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.