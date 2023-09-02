Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $112.08 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Cboe Global Markets worth $112,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $150.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.