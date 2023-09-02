Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $124.87 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $124,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $457.39 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

