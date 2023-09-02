Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of LKQ worth $119,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LKQ by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.