Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,925 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Ingersoll Rand worth $118,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.