Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 302,216 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Bunge worth $125,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,453,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $115.02 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

