Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,980 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Align Technology worth $135,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.33.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $374.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.66. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

