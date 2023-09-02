Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of FMC worth $120,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in FMC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMC opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

