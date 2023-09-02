Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 46.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

