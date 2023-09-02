Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) vs. FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Financial Review

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.4% of FBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS 5.34% 34.78% 9.58% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $2.14 billion 0.29 $109.00 million $0.92 5.48 FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00

This table compares Chico’s FAS and FBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chico’s FAS has higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chico’s FAS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chico’s FAS and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 0 1 1 0 2.50 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Chico’s FAS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chico’s FAS is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

Chico’s FAS beats FBC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chico's FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. It also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, and soma.com, as well as through third party channels. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About FBC

(Get Free Report)

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

