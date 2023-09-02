China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 20th

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
Shares of CAOVY opened at $11.18 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
