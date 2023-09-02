China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 20th

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of CAOVY opened at $11.18 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

