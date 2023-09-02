China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSWYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2646 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.30. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$18.76 and a 52 week high of C$19.45.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers Chinese medicines in the form of soft capsules, granules, and injections, as well as TCM formula granules in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory system disease, digestive system disease, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, orthopedics, pediatrics, nervous system, and other areas, as well as medication for strengthening the body.

