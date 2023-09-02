China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSWYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2646 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.30. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$18.76 and a 52 week high of C$19.45.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
