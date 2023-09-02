Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,939.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,984.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,882.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

