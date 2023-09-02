Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

CHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$516.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$408.53 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3900293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

