CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

