CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 685,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after buying an additional 147,771 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.43.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $218.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.