CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Aflac by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,719,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,099,000 after buying an additional 373,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

