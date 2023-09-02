CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

