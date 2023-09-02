CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $96.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

