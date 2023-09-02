CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 84,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.