CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

