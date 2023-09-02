CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.