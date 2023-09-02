CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FMC worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

FMC stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $108.92. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

