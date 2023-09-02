CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.48 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,449 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

