CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE HPE opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

