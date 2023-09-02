CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 470,290 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,862,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $9,167,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,305,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,315,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

