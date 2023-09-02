Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.79 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Argus upped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

