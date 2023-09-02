Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $206.58 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

