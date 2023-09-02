Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Trading Up 3.6 %

VFC opened at $20.47 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

