Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $491.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

