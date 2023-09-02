Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $62.72 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

