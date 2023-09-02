Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,390 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $551,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

FE stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

