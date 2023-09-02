Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIEN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.35.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $173,638.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $1,400,010. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ciena by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 33.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 6,471.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

