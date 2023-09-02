Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.