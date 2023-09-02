Citigroup Inc. Acquires 46,395,957 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Free Report) by 58,349.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,475,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,395,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 3.64% of Arrival worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,656,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrival by 486.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Arrival has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

