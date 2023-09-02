Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.