Citigroup Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 69.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 54,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

